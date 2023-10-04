Adeleke Inaugurates Committee On Construction Of Airport In Osun

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has set up an inter-ministerial committee that will look into the construction of an international airport in the state.

Inaugurating the committee in the Osun State governor’s office in Osogbo, the state capital on Tuesday, Adeleke noted that Osun is the only state in South-West Nigeria without an airport.

He said that the committee will initiate, develop and actualise the plan towards executing the airport project.

READ ALSO: Suspected Terrorists Abduct Five Varsity Students In Katsina, One Suspect Arrested

The chairman of the committee, Dr. Bashir Salami, commended the governor for setting up the committee and assured that the members will deliver in good time.

The proposed airport, the Isiaka Adeleke International Airport will be sited in Ido-Osun in Egbedore Local Government Area of the state.