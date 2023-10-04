CJN Swears In 23 New Federal High Court Judges

Justice Ariwoola also charges judges in the country to always apply constitutional provisions in deciding each case assigned to them.

By Emmanuela Ekele
Updated October 4, 2023
FILE: Justice Olukayode Ariwoola

 

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, on Wednesday, inaugurated 23 new judges of the Federal High Court.

The ceremony was held at the Supreme Court in Abuja.

Justice Ariwoola charged judges in the country to always apply constitutional provisions in deciding each case assigned to them.

He added that despite attacks on the judiciary, public opinion, no matter how serious, cannot override or supercede the constitution of the country.

