Insecurity: Gov Lawal Inaugurates Community Protection Guard In Zamfara

Governor Dauda Lawal, on Wednesday, inaugurated the steering committee of the Community Protection Guard (CPG).

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, noted that Lawal conducted the swearing-in while presiding over the Zamfara State Security Council meeting.

The meeting convened at the council chamber of the Government House in Gusau was attended by the heads of the State’s security agencies.

