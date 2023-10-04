Mohbad: Police Declare Suspect ‘Primeboy’ Wanted, Offer N1m Reward

The Lagos State Police Command has declared a man identified as Ibrahim Owodunni aka Primeboy wanted in the ongoing probe of Afrobeats star Mohbad’s death, offering a N1 million reward for aiding his arrest.

Twenty-seven-year-old Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, died four weeks ago old under controversial circumstances.

After public outcry and nationwide protests, several individuals have been invited by the police for questioning, including Afrobeats artist Naira Marley and music promoter Sam Larry.

MOHBAD: LAGOS STATE POLICE COMMAND DECLARES PRIMEBOY WANTED Following his failure to honour police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, the Lagos State Police… pic.twitter.com/2DE84ahwfZ Advertisement — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) October 4, 2023

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, in an X post, disclosed that Primeboy was declared wanted after failing to honour the police invitation sent to him since the investigation commenced.

“Ibrahim is approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe. His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu,” the notice read.

“If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, hereby offers a handsome reward of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest.”