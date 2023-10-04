Senate Confirms Three Additional Ministerial Nominees

The Senate has confirmed three ministerial nominees, Jamila Ibrahim (Kwara State); Balarabe Lawal (Kaduna State); and Ayodele Olawande (Ondo State), in addition to the 45 approved by the Red Chamber in August.

This comes a day after President Bola Tinubu wrote to the Senate, seeking its confirmation of the nominees.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

About two and a half hours after the exercise commenced around 1 pm on Wednesday, Senate President Godwill Akpabio put the nominations to a voice vote.

The senators voted in favour of the nominees’ confirmation.

READ ALSO: Suspected Terrorists Abduct Five Varsity Students In Katsina, One Suspect Arrested

Earlier, in a dramatic turn of events, Lawal collapsed after concluding his introduction, causing several people present to rush to his aid.

Though the Kaduna native was unable to take questions due to the incident, his nomination was also confirmed. He was, however, revived moments later.