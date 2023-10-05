Certificate Controversy: Four Things CSU Documents Show About Tinubu – Atiku’s Lawyer

Kalu Kalu, the lawyer to Atiku Abubakar, says President Bola Tinubu’s academic documents released by the Chicago State University (CSU) indicated many things about the Nigerian leader.

He spoke on Thursday during a press conference held by his principal, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election, in Abuja.

Atiku had asked CSU to release the documents over suspicions that Tinubu forged his credentials from the schoool.

During the event, Kalu claimed the documents that were handed over to Atiku’s team showed several things about Tinubu as captured below:

1. Forged Certificate?

He claimed that “Bola Ahmed Tinubu forged the certificate he presented to INEC” ahead of the February 2023 polls.

2. Female Name

Apart from that, Kalu said the document showed that Tinubu’s “qualifying certificate from South West College to Chicago State University bears a female name. This, he noted, showed that that “(qualifying) document does not belong” to Tinubu.

3. Tinubu’s High School Graduation Date

Not just that. Atiku’s lawyer also said the documents from CSU showed that “Tinubu attended Government College Lagos and graduated in 1970 when indeed the school was established in 1974.

4. Identity Crisis

Lastly, he told the gathering that the CSU document showed a “black American” owner and that “(in) the document Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC, he (Tinubu) denied having dual citizenship which means it does not belong to him.

“Then, the same document, oral deposition, said the A in Bola A Tinubu is Ahmed but the NYSC certificate Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC has Adekunle. I don’t know where Adekunle emerged from,” Kalu argued.