Governor Lawal Visits Zamfara Varsity, Assures Rescue Of Abducted Students

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has assured that security agencies are making frantic efforts to rescue abducted students of the Federal University Gusau.

He also promised to provide adequate security in the university community to make it safest for the students to go about carrying out their academic activities without fear of attack.

The governor gave the assurance on Thursday while conducting an on-the-spot assessment of the security situation within the university and its environment, following the abduction of over 30 female students at Sabon Gida community.

READ ALSO: Senate To Investigate Incarceration Of Nigerians In Ethiopia

Lawal, who was away when the incident occurred and on his return to the state immediately visited the Federal University, Gusau to assess the situation and receive briefs from the school management so that they could collectively strengthen the security architecture in the university.

He took time to address the students, urging them not to allow the unpleasant situation to demoralize them from pursuing their studies.