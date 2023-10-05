Mohbad: Primeboy Surrenders Self To Police

Ibrahim Owodunni aka Primeboy has turned himself in to the police.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, in an X post on Thursday.

According to the statement, Primeboy has been immediately taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.

The Lagos State Police Command reiterated its commitment to the family, friends, fans of Mohbad and the general public to not leave any stone unturned in ensuring a most diligent investigation.

The Command equally affirmed that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice.

On Wednesday, the Command declared Primeboy wanted in the ongoing probe of Mohhbad’s death, offering a N1 million reward for aiding his arrest.

27-year-old Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba, died on September 12 under controversial circumstances.

After public outcry and nationwide protests, several individuals have been invited by the police for questioning, including Afrobeats artist Naira Marley and music promoter Sam Larry.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, in an X post, disclosed that Primeboy was declared wanted after failing to honour the police invitation sent to him since the investigation commenced.