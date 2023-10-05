One killed As Osun Communal Crisis Escalates, Govt Sues For Peace

The clash between indigenes of Ifon-Osun and Ilobu communities in Osun State has escalated, as one person was reportedly shot and killed in the area last night.

The state government had imposed a 24-hour curfew on the communities two weeks ago in efforts to curtail the crisis.

However, the crisis erupted again on Wednesday night, resulting in the killing of a commercial motorcyclist.

Meanwhile, security operatives including the police, army and civil defence have been drafted to the area to forestall any further breakdown of law and order.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Kola Adewusi, earlier today led top government functionaries to the area.

Speaking to newsmen in front of the police station in Ilobu, Adewusi expressed dismay at the crisis, appealing to the warring factions to embrace peace.

While noting that government will apply stiffer measures to ensure the situation is brought under control, he hinted at imposing another 24 hours curfew to stop movement within the two warring communities.

“The whole place is deserted and there is evidence that there is a very big problem at hand, but I thank God the security chiefs around have moved into action. They are taking charge of the whole situation, the situation has been brought under control and whatever the government needed to do we are not leaving any stone unturned.

“The security chiefs are having meeting now to make sure that the whole thing is doused completely and all the Obas and Chiefs in the area have been invited to meet with the governor today by 4 pm. I can pre-empt some of the actions, there is going to be a total shutdown of the whole town, a 24 hours curfew, it’s like the other one is not being effective.

“The security chiefs have assured us that this time around there is going to take charge and there won’t be any movement at all within the two communities that are causing problems,” the Deputy Governor said.