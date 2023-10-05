Recent Winners Of The Nobel Literature Prize

Here is a list of the 15 most recent winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature, ahead of the announcement of this year’s laureate on Thursday:

2022: Annie Ernaux (France)

2021: Abdulrazak Gurnah (Tanzania, Britain)

2020: Louise Gluck (US)

2019: Peter Handke (Austria)

2018: Olga Tokarczuk (Poland)

2017: Kazuo Ishiguro (Britain)

2016: Bob Dylan (US)

2015: Svetlana Alexievich (Belarus)

2014: Patrick Modiano (France)

2013: Alice Munro (Canada)

2012: Mo Yan (China)

2011: Tomas Transtromer (Sweden)

2010: Mario Vargas Llosa (Peru)

2009: Herta Mueller (Germany)

2008: Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clezio (France)