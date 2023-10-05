Recent Winners Of The Nobel Literature Prize

Here is a list of the 15 most recent winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature, ahead of the announcement of this year’s laureate on Thursday:
2022: Annie Ernaux (France)
2021: Abdulrazak Gurnah (Tanzania, Britain)
2020: Louise Gluck (US)
2019: Peter Handke (Austria)
2018: Olga Tokarczuk (Poland)
2017: Kazuo Ishiguro (Britain)
2016: Bob Dylan (US)
2015: Svetlana Alexievich (Belarus)
2014: Patrick Modiano (France)
2013: Alice Munro (Canada)
2012: Mo Yan (China)
2011: Tomas Transtromer (Sweden)
2010: Mario Vargas Llosa (Peru)
2009: Herta Mueller (Germany)
2008: Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clezio (France)