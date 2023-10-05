Senate Summons IGP, Wike, Pate Over ‘One Chance’ Victim’s Death

The Senate has summoned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the ministers of Health and FCT Ali Pate and Nyesom Wike respectively over the death of Ms Greatness Olorunfemi at the Maitama General Hospital last Tuesday.

Greatness Olorunfemi was a victim of ‘one chance’ criminals. They stabbed and threw her out of the vehicle she boarded along the Maitama/Kubwa Highway.

She was immediately rushed to Maitama General Hospital by Good Samaritans but the facility did not attend to her for not providing a police report.

Disturbed by the sad development, the Senate through a motion sponsored by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, is instructing its committees on health and police to carry out a thorough investigation on Olorunfemi’s death and report back in two weeks’ time.

The senators are also insisting that Maitama General Hospital be sued for manslaughter.