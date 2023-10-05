Tribunal Affirms Election Of Kebbi Governor Nasir Idris

The Kebbi State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Birnin-Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State, has affirmed the election of Nasir Idris as the governor of the state.

The three-man panel led by Justice Ofem I. Ofem dismissed the petition of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Major General Aminu Bande (retired) for failing to defend and prove the claims that the election was marred with irregularities.

The PDP’s petition was hinged on the originality of the testimonial of the State Deputy Governor, Umar Abubakar, election malpractice and over voting.

They told the tribunal that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the Electoral Act.