World Teachers’ Day: Abbas Hails Teachers For ‘Immeasurable Contribution’ To Society

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated teachers in Nigeria and all over the world on the occasion of this year’s World Teachers’ Day, noting their immeasurable contributions to society.

According a statement released by his media aide, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker described teachers as destiny molders and life changers.

He also hailed teachers for their critical roles in the mental and behavioural development of their pupils and students.

Abbas noted that teachers or lecturers not only educate but also serve as guardians and mentors to the wards in the schools at all levels.

The Speaker assured teachers of the readiness of the 10th House under his leadership in assisting the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration towards the development of the education sector in the country as well as better welfare for workers in the sector.

Speaker Abbas urged teachers to continue to instill discipline and moral standards in pupils and students, which he said serve as an antidote to crimes and other vices in society.

He said this is one reason why all hands must be on deck to ensure that standards in the sector do not fall, so as to ensure that graduates have the academic and moral qualifications to become leaders of tomorrow.

The theme for this year’s event which is “The Teacher We Need for Education We Want” will focus on how to improve the quality of teachers in the system, for an enhanced services.