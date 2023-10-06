Alleged Cyber Fraud: Court Issues Production Warrant Against Naira Marley

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has issued a production warrant against Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley.

A production warrant is a temporary order directing that an accused person or defendant be brought to court to answer to a charge.

Naira Marley is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an 11 count charge bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud.

At the resumed sitting today, counsel to the defendant, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, informed the court that the defendant was unavoidably absent owing to his being detained by the Police for interrogation in respect of the murder of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

Ojo, therefore, asked the court for an adjournment of the trial.

The prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, in her response also asked the court to issue a production warrant against the defendant to ensure his presence in court on the next adjourned date.

Justice Oweibo granted the request of both counsel and issued a warrant for the production of the defendant.

The judge further adjourned the matter till October 30, 2023 for continuation of trial.

Background

On May 20, 2019, the anti-graft agency had arraigned the artiste Naira Marley, who sang the popular song: “Am I a Yahoo Boy”, before the Federal High Court, Lagos.

A large crowd of his supporters turned up to witness his arraignment on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and Internet fraud.

The anti-graft agency said the offences were committed on different dates between Nov. 26, 2018 and Dec.11, 2018, as well as May 10, 2019.

The commission alleged that Naira Marley and his accomplices conspired to use different Access Bank ATM cards to defraud their victims.

The EFCC also said that the defendant possessed and used counterfeit credit cards belonging to different people, with intent to defraud others.

The alleged offences are said to contravene the provisions of Sections 1 23 (1) (b), 27 (1) and 33(9) of Cyber Crime (Prohibition) Prevention Act, 2015.

Before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, Naira Marley pleaded not guilty.

The court granted him bail in the sum of two million naira with two sureties in like sum.