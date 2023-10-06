Autopsy Reports On Mohbad Still Being Awaited – Police

The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed that the reports of the autopsy conducted on late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, are still being awaited.

The singer died on September 12 at the age of 27 under controversial circumstances, leading to the police exhuming his remains and conducting an autopsy on September 21 in a bid to ascertain the cause of his death.

While the police have since invited and detained several suspects in their investigations in the case, the Lagos State Police Commissioner Idowu Owohunwa said the autopsy report is not yet out.

“Prior to the uproar that greeted his death which informed the launch of the homicide investigation, on 21 September 2023, the corpse was exhumed and on the same day at 16.00 CAT autopsy was conducted on the remains of the deceased, and vital specimens were taken and sent to the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre for toxicology examination, the reports are still being awaited,” he said during a press conference on Friday.

“Also being awaited is the official response from the NDLEA on one of the viral videos containing allegations by the singer on his experience in the agency’s office sometime in October 2022,” Owohunwa said.

The Police Commissioner said though the autopsy result is being awaited, the investigation team has covered enough ground to support the processing of the case.

“Although the result of the autopsy and toxicology tests are being awaited, substantial grounds have been covered well enough by the special investigation team to support the processing of the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution,” the commissioner added.

“Consequently, the case file is being duplicated and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for vetting and legal advice, the outcome of which will inform further investigative actions and prosecution.”

He assured that the Command will sustain its firm determination to ensure justice in the case, telling the public that “they would be availed of any further development in relation to the outcome of the autopsy and toxicology report, DPP advice, feedback from NDLEA and any other development the investigation to the case”.

The police commissioner also identified an auxiliary nurse Ms Feyisayo Ogedengbe while Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy, and one other were named suspects.

“Five suspects have so far been identified, arrested, detained, and interrogated on their alleged roles in the sequence of events that led to the death of the singer,” he added.

According to him, Ogedengbe administered “multiple and highly potent” injections to Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Aloba.

He also revealed that the injections, consisting of Tetanus Toxoid, paracetamol, and Cetrazone — an antibiotic — were administered at Mobad’s residence on September 12. The medications were said to have triggered an immediate reaction, including vomiting, goosebumps, and convulsion.