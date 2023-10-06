Court Dismisses APC’s Petition Against Otti’s Election

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, on Friday struck out the petition of the All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, IIkechi Emenike, against the Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, Alex Otti, of the Labour Party (LP).

Reading out the judgement, Justice Omolara Adeyemi explained that the APC governorship candidate’s prayer looked strange to the jurisprudence and thereby dismissed the petition for lacking in merit.

This judgement therefore upheld Otti’s election as duly governor of Abia State.

Earlier, the tribunal had dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s petition against the Abia State leader for lacking merit.

While affirming Otti’s win, the tribunal dismissed the petition brought by Ambrose Ahaiwe and the PDP challenging the outcome of the March 18, 2023 poll.

It held that the contention over Otti’s qualification to contest the election and the arguments of the petitioners were pre-election matters. According to him, the tribunal lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.