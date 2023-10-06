I Worked Day And Night For Tinubu In the 2023 Elections, Says ADC’s Leke Abejide

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Kogi State governorship election, Leke Abejide, says he worked for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.

Abejide said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not new to him.

“Asiwaju got almost the same result I got in my ward. I worked for Tinubu; I worked day and night and campaigned as a member of the ADC,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

Regardless of whether his action is considered anti-party, he stated that his move is tied to his loyalty to President Tinubu.

“That one is not anti-party. Asiwaju is our leader. My origin is APC, and right from time, even till tomorrow, any party I go to, Asiwaju remains my leader,” he said.

Tinubu was declared the winner of the Presidential Election in Kogi State.

According to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s collation officer for the state, Tinubu polled a total of 240,751 votes while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP finished second with 145,104.

‘Step Down?’

The Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states’ governorship elections will take place on November 11, 2023.

Abejide, a candidate for governor in the upcoming elections, claimed that the APC has been pressuring him to step down in favor of its candidate Usman Ododo.

But he asserted that if their candidate steps aside for him, the APC has nothing to lose.

“Based on what is on the ground in the state, if Ododo steps down for me, it will not be a bad idea. I came from APC to ADC. I was the leader of APC from my side before. APC has not lost anything if Ododo steps down for me,” he said.

When asked if the President would ask him to step down for Ododo, he said Tinubu’s political experience would dictate that.

“The President is a politician; he knows what to say and what to do. The President we have now is a real politician; he knows the implications to my political career,” the SDP candidate added. “The president knows how to play the game.”

Additionally, he denied allegations of internal strife within his party, asserting that the ADC is still strong enough to compete against others.

Despite reports of violence in the lead-up to the election, the Kogi government has promised a fair and violent-free exercise.