Ozekhome’s Kidnappers Bag 20 Years Imprisonment

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja has sentenced the kidnappers of Prof. Mike Ozekhome and Delta State Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Hope Eghagha to 20 years imprisonment.

Delivering Judgement, Justice Nyako sentenced Kelvin Oniarah and Frank Azuekor after convicting them of kidnapping and terrorism.

The Judge, however, discharged Micheal Omonigho, a priest of a shrine, who was arraigned along with the convicts.

According to the Judge, some of the 14-count charges for which the convicts were arraigned for, carried life imprisonment but she had to use her discretion to sentence them to 20 years imprisonment which commenced from the date of their arrest.

READ ALSO: Court Jails Ex-Convict 12 Years For $1.4m Fraud In Lagos

Before the Judge handed down her sentence, she gave the defendants room to plead for leniency.

The defendants prayed the court to hand the minimum sentences to them.

They pleaded that they have been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) for 10 years and have serious health issues.

The Trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako admonished the defendants that being disadvantaged in society is not a ticket to committing crimes, as no one has the right to vent their frustration on other citizens.

She adds that even though the nature of their offence demands sentencing to death or life imprisonment, she took into consideration the fact that they have been in the custody of the DSS since 2013.