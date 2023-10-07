INEC Denies Withdrawal From Kano Gov Appeal, Reprimands Officer Over ‘Unauthorised’ Letter

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Saturday denied claims of either withdrawing from or abandoning the appeal process of the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal judgment.

On September 20, the court sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who was the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate in the March 18 election, declaring the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Gawuna, as the winner.

But Yusuf vowed to appeal the judgment, which he described as a “misapplication of the law”.

READ ALSO: We Responded To Police Inquiry On Mohbad Since September 28 – NDLEA

However, in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, INEC stressed its position after a letter by its state legal officer which it described as “not authorised”.

According to the commission, the correspondence has since been withdrawn and the officer reprimanded.

“We wish to state categorically that where litigants join INEC in a case, the Commission is under obligation to respond accordingly,” it said.

“We have therefore instructed our lawyers to proceed in line with extant policy of the Commission. The policy has not changed.”

See the full statement below: