Israel Death Toll From Hamas Attack Rises To 70

The death toll in Israel from a surprise attack by Palestinian militant Hamas group on Saturday has risen to 70, the Magen David Adom emergency medical service said.

“As of now, 5:35 pm(1435 GMT), we can update the toll to 70 killed and hundreds wounded seriously, moderately and lightly,” it said in a statement.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said Saturday the Palestinian militant group was on the “verge of a great victory” after it launched the surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip.

“We are on the verge of a great victory and a clear conquest on the Gaza front,” Haniyeh said in a speech broadcast on Hamas-run Al-Aqsa television.

“Enough is enough, the cycle of intifadas (uprisings) and revolutions in the battle to liberate our (Palestinian) land and our prisoners languishing in occupation (Israeli) prisons must be completed.”