JUST IN: Fighting Ongoing As Number Of Terrorists Infiltrate Israel From Gaza – Israeli Army

"Residents in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip have been asked to stay in their homes," the army said in a statement.

By Channels Television
Updated October 7, 2023
TOPSHOT – Smoke billows from residential buildings following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 7, 2023. Palestinian militants have begun a “war” against Israel, the country’s defence minister said Saturday after a barrage of rockets were fired and fighters from the Palestinian enclave infiltrated Israel, a major escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

 

The Israeli army said Saturday that a “number of terrorists have infiltrated” Israel from the Gaza Strip after dozens of rockets were fired from the blockaded enclave.

The army also stated that fighting is ongoing in ‘certain locations’ in Israel near Gaza.

Israeli forces were fighting Palestinian militants on the ground in several locations around the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the army said, after barrages of rockets were fired from the enclave into Israeli territory.

“It was a combined ground raid which happened through paragliders, through the sea and through the ground,” army spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters.

“Right now we’re fighting. We’re fighting in certain locations around the Gaza Strip… our forces are now fighting on the ground.”

AFP

 

