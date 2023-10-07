Security Forces Burst ‘Insurgents’ Camp’ In Anambra, Rescue Priest, Two Others

Joint Security Forces in Anambra State on Friday broke into “insurgent’s camp” at Ogbunka in Orumba South Local Government Area, rescuing three abducted persons including a Reverend Father unhurt.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the police-led Forward Operating Base (FOB) comprising military and paramilitary Services based in Aguata and supported by Police Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu, also arrested three suspects in the well-coordinated operation.

He said that the security forces recovered nine vehicles, three pump action guns, stolen camouflage uniform, Biafra flag, several handsets, flash drives and SIM Cards that will aid comprehensive investigation and prosecution.

According to the police spokesperson, the gang has been responsible for spate of abductions in Orumba North and South as well as parts of Aguata LGAs in recent times.

He said that the abducted victims were all kidnapped this month.

DSP Ikenga noted that the raid on the insurgents’ camp followed months of diligent and painstaking intelligence gathering and investigation which led to uncovering the criminal’s hideout.

The statement said that the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who ordered and coordinated the operation praised all the service personnel and vigilante men involved for their professionalism which ensured no life was lost.

It added that Governor Chukwuma Soludo has also commended the operatives and pledged to continue to support all services involved in Joint Security Operations across the state.

Anambra Joint Security Force Smash Insurgents Camp in Ogbunka

– Rescues three hostages including Reverend Father.

– Arrests three Suspects

– Recovers Three Pump Action Guns

– Recovers Nine Vehicles snatched at Gunpoint

Police-led Forward Operating Base (FOB) comprising military and paramilitary Services based in Aguata and supported by Police Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu yesterday, 6th October, 2023 in a well coordinated operation, stormed insurgents Camp at Ogbunka in Orumba South LGA.

Three abducted persons including a Reverend Father were rescued unhurt. Nine vehicles and three Pump Action Guns were recovered. Three suspects were arrested.

Also recovered were stolen Camouflage uniform, Biafra Flag, Several Handsets, Flash Drives and Sim Cards that will aid comprehensive investigation and prosecution.

This gang has been responsible for spate of abductions in Orumba North and South as well as parts of Aguata LGAs in recent times. The abducted victims were all kidnapped this month.

The raid on insurgents Camp followed months of diligent and painstaking intelligence gathering and investigation which led to uncovering the criminal hideout.

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye who ordered and coordinated the operation praised all the service personnel and vigilante men involved for their professionalism which ensured no life was lost.

Mr. Governor has commended the Operatives and pledged to continue to support all services involved in Joint Security Operations across the State.

*DSP Tochukwu Ikenga* Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, Awka.