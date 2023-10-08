Barcelona Teen Yamal Becomes Youngest-Ever La Liga Scorer

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal became La Liga’s youngest ever goalscorer when he struck against Granada on Sunday.

The Spanish winger scored at 16 years and 87 days old, taking the record from Malaga’s Fabrice Olinga, who scored at 16 years and 98 days in 2012.

With Barcelona two goals down, Yamal pulled them back into the game when Joao Felix found him and he rolled the ball into an empty net from point-blank range just before half-time.

READ ALSO: Israel-Switzerland Euro 2024 Qualifier Postponed Due To Conflict

Yamal extended his contract with Barcelona until 2026 earlier in October, with a one billion-euro release clause ($1.06 billion).

He became Barcelona’s youngest debutant at 15 years and 290 days old against Real Betis in April last season.

This season Yamal went on to become La Liga’s youngest starter in the 21st century, and also the youngest assist provider in the same time frame.

Last month he also became Spain’s youngest ever player and goalscorer as La Roja thrashed Georgia 7-1 in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

AFP