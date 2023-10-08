Israel-Switzerland Euro 2024 Qualifier Postponed Due To Conflict

UEFA on Sunday announced next week’s Euro 2024 qualifier between Israel and Switzerland, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed due to the conflict in the country.

“In light of the current security situation in Israel, UEFA has decided to postpone all matches scheduled in Israel in the next couple of weeks with new dates to be confirmed in due course,” UEFA said in a statement.

UEFA said it also “reserves a few more days to assess whether the European qualifiers 2024 match Kosovo–Israel can take place on the originally planned date of October 15 or requires postponement”.

“UEFA will continue to closely monitor the situation and will remain in contact with all teams involved before making decisions on new dates and on potential changes to other upcoming fixtures,” the statement added.

Two European Under-21 matches scheduled for Israel against Estonia on October 12 and Germany on October 17 have also been postponed, along with a European Under-17 mini-tournament involving Israel, Belgium, Gibraltar and Wales from October 11-17.

AFP