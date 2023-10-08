Tinubu Flags Off Kogi Gov. Campaign, Targets 500,000 Jobs From Ajaokuta Steel

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has flagged off its campaign for the Kogi governorship election with President Bola Tinubu eyeing 500,000 jobs from the Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

The campaign for the exercise, billed for November 11th, was held in Lokoja, the state capital, on Sunday.

Tinubu, who was represented at the event by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said the Ajaokuta Steel Complex would bring investment into Nigeria and boost the country’s economy.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared on Sunday that with the hitherto abandoned Ajaokuta Steel Complex now nearing completion, the project will have the capacity to employ 500,000 Nigerians once designated as a free trade zone,” Shettima’s media aide Stanley Nkwocha said in a statement.

“The President further promised to fully harness the potentials of the Complex once it is completed, as it would boost Nigeria’s foreign direct investment and provide an avenue for the creation of the much-needed conducive business environment for all sectors to thrive.”

PRESIDENT TINUBU PLEDGES 500,000 JOBS AS AJAOKUTA STEEL NEARS COMPLETION * Flags off Kogi APC governorship campaign President @officialABAT declared on Sunday that with the hitherto abandoned Ajaokuta Steel Complex now nearing completion, the project will have the capacity to… pic.twitter.com/wjsnhmSmtz — Senator Kashim Shettima (@officialSKSM) October 8, 2023 Advertisement

“Given Mr President’s commitment to the development of Kogi State and indeed the entirety of Nigeria, Kogi in particular being a confluence state, cannot afford to have a governor who is hostile to the center. We must be partners in progress and work hand in hand to develop this great nation,” the Vice President said, according to the statement.

