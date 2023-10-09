Killer Cop Drambi Vandi Sentenced To Death For Bolanle Raheem’s Murder

The Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square annex, Igbosere, Lagos island has convicted and sentenced to death by hanging, a suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Drambi Vandi, for the murder of Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem.

Justice Ibironke Harrison held that the prosecution, the Lagos State Government, has proven the case against the convict beyond all reasonable doubt.

“The court finds the defendant guilty on one count of murder. You will be hanged by the neck till you are dead.” the judge held.

On January 16, the Lagos State Government arraigned Vandi before the court for shooting to death the 41-year-old pregnant lawyer at the Ajah underbridge checkpoint on December 25, 2022.

The convict faced a one-count charge of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.