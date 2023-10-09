I’ll Fight For ‘One Chance’ Victim, Visit Culpable Abuja Hospital – Women Affairs Minister

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, has expressed disapproval of the actions of an Abuja hospital that shut out a dying victim after a violent attack on a ‘one chance’ bus, saying she will ensure such an incident does not reoccur.

Appearing on Monday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, the minister promised to pay the hospital a visit to “fight for” the late Greatness Olorunfemi.

Olorunfemi, a young lady, was stabbed after boarding the bus posing as a commercial vehicle along the Maitama/Kubwa Highway, before being thrown out into the streets.

She was rushed to Maitama General Hospital by Good Samaritans, but the facility did not attend to her for not providing a police report.

“I’m heading to the hospital. I’m going there to fight for the late girl they abandoned so that we make sure it never happens again,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy expressed her concerns about this incident and vowed to investigate it further.