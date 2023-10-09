Bayelsa: Lokpobiri Declares Full Commitment To APC, Denies Working With Lyon

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has refuted claims of an alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2019 governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, saying his allegiance is to the party.

Lokpobiri’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Nneamaka Okafor, in a statement on Monday, expressed his commitment to the APC.

According to the statement, the allegations are an attempt to tarnish Lokpobiri’s reputation as a “staunch supporter” of the APC candidate in the November 11 governorship election, Timipre Sylva.

“These baseless allegations suggest that Senator Lokpobiri and Chief David Lyon have formed an alliance with the PDP Governor Douye Diri. We categorically state that these allegations lack credibility and are merely propaganda,” it read in part.

“Senator Lokpobiri’s dedication to the APC’s principles and values is unquestionable, and he remains steadfast in his commitment to the party’s success in Bayelsa State.”

