Man City Win Gives Arsenal Belief, Says Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli says Arsenal’s inherent belief will be boosted by beating champions Manchester City as Mikel Arteta’s men seek to go one step further than last season.

The Gunners looked set to win their first Premier League title in nearly two decades in 2022/23 before Pep Guardiola’s side reeled them in to win a third straight title.

But on Sunday Arsenal beat City in the league for the first time since 2015, building on their Community Shield shootout triumph against the treble winners.

Martinelli, introduced as a half-time substitute after three weeks out with a hamstring injury, hit a late winner that deflected in off Nathan Ake to seal a 1-0 victory.

“We know how hard it is to play against them,” the 22-year-old Brazil international said. “It was a great performance from the team and a great win.

“Of course (it gives us more belief we can win this season’s title). We are Arsenal and we are always believing about the title.

“To win against a big side like them is great and we just need to carry on.”

Arsenal are unbeaten in eight league matches and are second in the table behind Tottenham on goals scored.

“When you play for Arsenal you have to always believe and this is what we do,” Martinelli said, as the club target their first Premier League title since 2004.

“We play for Arsenal and we always believe we can win the titles.

“It’s another year. We’re going to try to improve things and try to do better than last year.”

AFP