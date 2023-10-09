Obaseki Approves Payment Of 28 Years Gratuity Backlog

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved the payment of a 28-year backlog of gratuity for pensioners in the Edo State Local Government Staff Pension Board.

This was made known by the Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) and Permanent Secretary, Local Government Staff Pension Board, Mrs. Osas-Ehigie Sandra, in a statement.

She said a screening exercise will be held for the payment of pensioners on the payroll of the Local Government Staff Pension Board between 1979 and 2008.

READ ALSO: Passports Will Be Delivered To Homes, Offices, Others – FG

“This is to inform Pensioners on the payroll of the Local Government Staff Pension Board, who retired between 1979 and 2008 that His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has graciously released fund for their gratuity and that screening exercise will be carried out in the Local Government Staff Pensions Board Premises, King Square, Benin City.

“All confirmed Pensioners are to physically present themselves at the venue with their pension identity card, biometrics slip and pay advice between Monday 16th and Friday 20th October, 2023, from 8.00am -4.00pm daily,” Mrs. Osas-Ehigie added.