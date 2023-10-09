Visa-On-Arrival: Nigeria Vows To Employ Principle Of Reciprocity 

The Federal Government said it would employ the principle of reciprocity on the visa-on-arrival policy.

This is according to the Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2023 University of Lagos International Week.

“In this regard, we are also working on strengthening our visa-on-arrival policy,” he said on Monday in Lagos State.

“We are working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enforce the principle of reciprocity and a committee has been set up in the ministry to achieve this.”

Passport Home Delivery

He also said beginning next year, Nigerians will have their passports delivered at home, offices, and other choice places.

“We have commenced the automation of our end-to-end passport application process, and we have given a timeline from which Nigerians will begin to experience the ‘sweet experience,” he added.

“By implication, Nigerians will not need to wait longer than two weeks before they get their passport.

“By January next year, Nigerians will be able to complete this application process online, and by February next year, with collaboration and partnership with other relevant stakeholders, Nigerians will have their passports delivered to their homes, offices, and other locations of their choice.”

“This, of course, would be extended to our visa application process. We are deploying technology throughout the entire process to make it as seamless as possible. To achieve this, we have set everything into motion to open more visa application centres across the world.”

Away from this, the minister restated the government’s resolve to harmonise the country’s data.

“Identity is who we are, what we are, and what we live for. But today, what we have is a duplication of our registration,” he added.

“Arguably, Nigeria is the only country I know that has a BVN for the bank, the international passport, the NIN, SIM card registration for telecos, and so on all of which request your data. The integrity of our travel documents must be restored through the harmonisation of our data.”