19 PDP Councillors, Supporters Decamp To APC, Pledge Support To Governor Sani

Nineteen councilors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State and their supporters have decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Announcing their resignation from the PDP at a news conference on Tuesday, they said they joined the APC due to the type of purposeful leadership that has been provided by the state governor, Senator Uba Sani, in piloting the affairs of Kaduna State since his assumption of office.

The councilor representing Yelwa ward in Chikun Local Government Area, Ishaku Duchi, who led the other decampees to the APC campaign office, also appealed to the PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 general election, Isah Ashiru, to withdraw his suit challenging the election of Governor Sani at the appeal court, and instead work with the governor to move Kaduna State forward.

Others claimed they had wasted their precious time in the opposition party for too long without gain, before deciding to join the APC due to the exceptional leadership of Governor Sani.

While receiving the decampees, the Kaduna State APC Organising Secretary, Kawu Yakassai, commended them for taking a bold decision to join the ruling party.

He assured that nobody will be left behind in the affairs of running Kaduna State under the APC.