67 Bandits Killed, 29 Victims Rescued In Bauchi – Gov Mohammed

Sixty-seven bandits have been killed in a joint operation of the police, army, local hunters, and vigilantes in the Lere District of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Also rescued by security operatives were 29 kidnap victims, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Monday.

The governor who disclosed this during a visit to the security operatives working in the area, commended the gallantry of the combined security team, and assured them of continued moral and financial support in the efforts to secure Bauchi State and its citizens, as he announced a donation of N10million with 30 motorcycles to the hunters and vigilantes, who participated in the rescue operations of the kidnapped victims.

He warned traditional rulers, against giving rights of way and accommodation to the bandits in their domains, saying, that the erring traditional rulers, who compromise their duties for inducements, are not only unpatriotic but are even more dangerous than the bandits.

The governor also said the Internal Security Ministry unveiled by his administration is working out modalities of engaging a number of youths that will be trained by conventional security operatives as part of efforts to fulfil his oath of office of securing the lives and properties of the people of the state.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Auwal Mohammed, expressed delight over the cooperation from other security agencies in fighting crimes and criminality in the state, reassuring the state government and other stakeholders of the continued maintenance of a peaceful environment.