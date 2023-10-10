Bayelsa APC Heads To Appeal Court Over Judgment Disqualifying Sylva

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State says it will appeal the Federal High Court judgment disqualifying Timipre Sylva, its candidate in the forthcoming governorship election.

Justice Donatus Okorowo on Monday ruled that Sylva, having been sworn in twice and served five years as governor of the state, would breach the 1999 constitution as amended if allowed to contest again.

But the party, in a statement Tuesday by its Director, Media and Publicity for the APC Bayelsa Governorship Campaign Council, Perry Tukuwei, argued that the suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in breach of the Electoral Act.

“The Party has briefed its lawyers to appeal the judgement and it is confident that the Court of Appeal will overturn the judgement of the Federal High Court,” it said.

“Our dear bayelsans, fear not! This clandestine strategy by the PDP should not deter the resolve to elect Chief Timipre Sylva as the next Governor of Bayelsa State.”

See the full statement below: