EFCC Arrests Two Suspected Fraudsters At Singer Skales’ Lagos Home

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday raided the Lagos home of Nigerian musician, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng popularly known as Skales.

During the operation, two suspected internet fraudsters – Udemba Chukwuemeka (a.k.a Jody) and Jamal Jamiu Onasola (a.k.a. Jamal) – were arrested.

The anti-graft agency disclosed this in a statement on its verified X handle (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, accusing the suspects of engaging in duping unsuspecting persons in the romance scam.

“Operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, arrested two suspected internet fraudsters at House F10, Victoria Crest 4, Lekki, Lagos,” the agency said.

“The suspects: Udemba Chukwuemeka (a.k.a Jody) and Jamal Jamiu Onasola (a.k.a. Jamal) were arrested at the residence of a musician: John Njeng Njeng (a.k.a Skales).

“The two suspects, suspected of being involved in a dating scam, described Njeng as their ” mentor”. While Chukwuemeka has been in Njeng’s residence for two years, Onasola has only stayed there for a few months. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”