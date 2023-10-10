I’m The Most Popular Candidate, Kogi People Are With Me – SDP’s Ajaka

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Murtala Ajaka, has described himself as the most popular contestant.

Ajaka, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said the people of Kogi State are with him and will vote his party into office.

“I am the most popular candidate in the state. By the grace of God, the people are with me. By November 11, I am going to win the election,” he said on Tuesday.

“That is why he (Governor Yahaya Bello) is after me. He knows his candidate is not popular. His candidate is part of the problem.”

‘Deal’

He accused the Kogi State governor of imposing a former Auditor General of Local Government in the state, Ahmed Ododo, as the flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), over an alleged deal.

Although Ajaka did not throw more light on the supposed deal, he claimed that civil servants in Kogi as well as citizens of the state are against the APC candidate.

According to him, outgoing Governor Bello is nursing a presidential ambition in 2027, hence his decision to foist Ododo on the people.

“The civil servants in the state are against his candidate, virtually everybody in the state is against the candidate. He is the one putting this candidate because of the deal they have,” Ajaka added.

Asked to shed more light on the deal, the SDP candidate stated: “At the appointed time, we will let the world know.”

“He is putting this guy forward because Yahaya Bello wants to contest the 2027 presidential election. Take it to the bank.”

‘More than Qualified’

During the interview, Ajaka also spoke on his academic qualification for the state’s top job, saying he possesses the requisite credentials to occupy the Lord Lugard Government House in Lokoja.

Describing himself as ‘more than qualified,’ the governorship candidate said he fielded the minimum requirement – Senior School Certificate in accordance with the Constitution, adding that he has a degree to his pocket.

He added, “I have more than a school certificate. I have my first degree in Public Administration but of course, the constitution says ‘the minimum requirement.’

“I have to submit the one I know that nobody can call and change anything there. You can see what they are trying to do to my deputy now. The state government in collaboration with security agencies in the state has taken my deputy to court.”