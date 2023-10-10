Lagos Govt Airlifts 310 Pilgrims From Jerusalem After Attack On Israel

No fewer than 310 Lagos State citizens who went on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem have been airlifted home after Palestinian militant group Hamas’ Saturday morning surprise attack on Israel.

Sharing photos of the indigenes at baggage reclaim Tuesday, presumably upon their arrival, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu posted on X, “I’m happy to announce that we have successfully airlifted and returned all three hundred and ten (310) citizens who went on pilgrimage to Jerusalem, Israel.

“I want to thank you all for your concern and I must also express my joy to our Ministry of Home Affairs for a job well done. We pray for peace in Israel, and indeed the world at large.”

Israel has been left reeling by Hamas’ unprecedented ground, air and sea assault, likening it to the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

The death toll rose to more than 900 in Israel, which has retaliated with a withering barrage of strikes on Gaza, raising the death toll there to 687

The Nigerian government has since called for a ceasefire, saying the escalation between both countries would result in an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population, advising that both parties should exercise restraint and prioritise the safety of civilians.