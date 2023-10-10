NECO Releases 2023 Results, Says 61% Candidates Passed

The National Examination Council has released the 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal results.

In a press briefing in Minnaon Tuesday, NECO’s Registrar, Prof. Dantani Wushishi, said the result summary shows that 61.6 percent scored five credits, including English and Mathematics.

READ ALSO: Driver Arrested As Tanker Explosion Averted In Surulere

The number of candidates who registered for the exam was 1,205,888, and the number of candidates who sat for the exams was 1,196,985.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, Wushishi said 616,398 of the candidates were male and 580,587 females sat for the Examination.

Of the figure, the number of candidates with five credits and above, including English and Maths were 737, 308.

The number of candidates with five credits, irrespective of English and Mathematics, is 1,013,611, representing 84.68 percent.

“Number of candidates registered for the examination is 1,205,888, representing 621,084 males and 584,804 Females,” he said.

“The number of candidates that sat is 1,196,985, representing 616,398 Males and 580,587 females. Number of candidates with five Credits and above, including English and Mathematics is 737,308, representing 61.60%.

“Number of candidates with five Credits and above, irrespective of English and Mathematics is 1,013,611, representing 84.68%.”

See the full speech by the NECO Registrar below: