Police Confirm Two Dead As Suspected Herders, Vigilantes Clash In Ubulu-Uku, Delta State

Two people are reported to have died following a clash between local vigilantes and some persons said to be herders in Ubulu-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Although the Delta State Police Command put the death toll at two, residents of the community who trooped out to protest the killings said eight people died in the Monday attacks.

The Commissioner of Police in the State Wale Abass explained that the incident is under investigation but cautioned residents against taking laws into their own hands.

Meanwhile, the police command has also given an update on the case of the two-year-old boy who was shot dead allegedly by an officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during an operation by officials of the agency in Okpanam, near Asaba, the state capital some months ago.