Police Parade Suspected Killers Of Zamfara Journalist, Two Others 

The Zamfara State Police Command has paraded two suspects, Mansur Haruna and Ibrahim Nababa, over the killing of a veteran journalist, Hamisu Danjibga, in the state.

While parading the suspects on Tuesday evening at the Police Command Headquarters in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dalijan, said Hamisu, a reporter with Voice of Nigeria (VON) was suspected to have been killed by his nephew, Mansur and his friend, Ibrahim

He said the suspects were arrested when the police swung into action following the journalist’s death.

According to him, the prime suspect, Mansur, has confessed to the police how they struggled with Hamisu as they wanted to kidnap him.

READ ALSO: Police Confirm Two Dead As Suspected Herders Clash In Delta Community

“The prime suspect is the son of Danjibga’s elder brother. He lived with the late Danjibga here in Gusau. He had wanted to join the Nigerian Army but Alhaji Danjibga said: ‘No, with the type of criminal tendencies I’m seeing in you, I’ll never be a guarantor for you to join the Nigerian Army’.

“Alhaji Danjibga sent him out of his house and he went to stay with his friend Ibrahim Nababa. It was at the friend’s house they planned how to kidnap Danjibga. When they finished the plan, they went to his house and when they met him, they wanted to take him away from the house but he resisted.

“He said: ‘You, my son, it is you that wants to do this kind of a thing to me. I am not going anywhere’. It was at that particular point the boy brought out a knife and stabbed him three times in the chest. His friend carried a cutlass and cut him two times on his head. He fell there instantly and died. They carried his body and put it inside a soakaway in an Islamiyya school,” the commissioner said.

The police also arrested a suspected bandit who specialises in bringing military hardware from Aba in Abia State to a bandits’ enclave in the Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.