CAN Condemns Israel-Hamas War, Calls For Prayers And Peace

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Wednesday condemned the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that has claimed many lives.

On October 8, Hamas attacked Israel in a shocking move. Over 1,500 people have been confirmed dead in the conflict with fears that the death toll could increase.

In a statement, CAN President, Daniel Okoh, called for prayers and peace.

He said the recent surprise attack by a militant group on Israeli citizens, resulting in the tragic loss of numerous lives and abduction of several persons, including women and children, is a distressing event that undermines the pursuit of global peace.

He expressed concern over the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has resulted in the loss of countless lives, destruction of infrastructure, and deepened the humanitarian crisis in the region.

“While recognizing Israel’s right to self-defence, we emphasize the importance of proportionality and the avoidance of harm to innocent civilians in any military response. The loss of innocent lives on both sides of the conflict is a tragic consequence of this escalating situation, and we extend our deepest condolences to all those who have suffered the loss of their loved ones in these incidents,” the statement read.

“Consequently, we call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and violence between Israel and Palestine. We believe in the sanctity of human life and the principles of justice and peace, as upheld by our Christian faith. We urge all parties involved to engage in dialogue and seek diplomatic solutions.”

See the full statement below: