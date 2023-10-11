NAF Airstrikes Kill Bandits In Zamfara

Over 100 bandits have been reportedly killed by the airstrikes of the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) in the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Channels Television reliably gathered that the bandits in large numbers on Tuesday were moving from a forest in Zamfara State to Kebbi State with the intention of attacking villages within the area.

READ ALSO: Air Force Bombs IPOB Camps In Imo, Anambra

A top military source also confirmed to Channels Television that the bandits got information about the troops’ presence along the route which forced them to withdraw back to the Dansadau axis of Maru Local Government Area of the state.

The Nigerian Air Force airstrikes, however, engaged and targeted the terrorist group, neutralised on Tuesday and burnt over 100 of them with their motorcycles while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The mass burial of the slain terrorists was reportedly conducted in the Sangeko forest in Niger State and Babban Doka in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Operation Hadarin Daji, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim confirmed the airstrikes to Channels Television, adding that the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

Reacting, the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the airstrikes in Zamfara State.

He however could not confirm the number of casualties.

“Yes, indeed, air strikes were conducted on a number of mobile terrorists but I can’t confirm numbers to you,” he said in a text to Channels Television on Wednesday night.

Zamfara is one of the state worst hit by bandits activities in the north. Others include Niger, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina.