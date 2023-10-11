Nigeria Handball Premier League Gets November Date

The Handball Federation Of Nigeria (HFN) has confirmed that the second phase of the Ardova Premier League for 2023 will hold next month in Lagos.

The Secretary General of the federation, Umar Lambu, said the second phase of the elite division is scheduled for November 13th-26th.

He added that the indoor hall of the National Institute of Sports in Surulere and Mobolaji Johnson Sports Complex, Rowe park in Yaba, will stage the competition.

The overall winners of the Ardova Premier League would be decided at the conclusion of the second phase.

Niger United currently lead the men’s category while Safety Babes lead the women’s circuit following the first phase held in July at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium and Etete Sports Complex in Benin City, Edo State.

The 12 men’s clubs and 10 women’s clubs are expected to feature in the league.