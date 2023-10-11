Nigeria, India, South Africa To Compete In ITTF Lagos Para Open

Commonwealth Games champion India, Kenya, Uganda, Benin Republic, Togo, South Africa and host – Nigeria are among the teams that will compete at this year’s ValueJet ITTF Lagos Para Open.

The tournament will run from October 12th to 14th at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Sunday Odebode, said the tournament has received the full sanction by the world table tennis ruling body while the tournament has helped to unearth more top stars for Nigeria.

Specifically, Odebode said that most of the athletes that qualified for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at the recent African Championships held in Giza, Egypt are products of the tournament while more players would emerge as majority of them are now been classified by ITTF.

“We are so happy that the tournament is now Factor 20 on ITTF calendar, which means players aiming to qualify for the Paralympic Games can come and compete and pick the necessary points to shore up their ranking.

“Now that it is fully sanctioned by ITTF, we are hopeful that more countries will identify with the tournament in near future.

“For this year, we have six countries including Nigeria competing and we are going to have the singles, mixed doubles and doubles events to prepare the players ahead of the Paralympic Games,” Odebode who is also the President of Paralympic Committee of Nigeria (PCN) said.

In his remarks, ITTF Para Events and Classification Manager Pablo Perez lauded the organisers of the annual tournament as an avenue to develop the players and the sport.

“I am so excited that this tournament has continued to improve the Nigerian players and this was reflected in their performance at the just concluded African Championships where nine of them qualified for the Paralympic Games in Paris next year.

“I can see that more players are coming through and this is the result of regular tournaments for players and this has confirmed Nigeria as the best in Africa and one of the top teams in the world.

“I am so excited returning to Nigeria again and I hope that more teams and countries will be coming to be part of the tournament following the exploits of Nigerian players in major competitions across the world,” Perez said.