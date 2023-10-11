Police Parade Suspected Killers Of Veteran Journalist, Others In Zamfara

Zamfara State Police Command has paraded two suspects, Mansur Haruna and Ibrahim Nababa, for allegedly killing a veteran journalist, Hamisu Danjibga in the state.

Parading the suspects on Tuesday evening at the police command headquarters in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Shehu Dalijan, said late Hamisu Danjibga, a reporter with the Voice of Nigeria was killed by his nephew, Mansur Haruna and his friend, Ibrahim Nababa.

He said the two suspects were arrested when the police swung into action following the killing of late journalist.

READ ALSO: Osun Govt Reviews Curfew Imposed On Ifon, Orolu Communities

The commissioner of police said the prime suspect, Mansur Haruna, has confessed to the police how they struggled with Danjibga as they wanted to kidnap him and all that transpired which led to their final decision of killing him.

The police also arrested a suspected bandit who specializes in bringing military hardware from Aba in Abia State to a bandit’s enclave in Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.