Shettima, Ganduje, 14 Govs Present As APC Flags Off Imo Campaign

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, 14 governors and other top officials of the party led the flag-off campaign for the reelection of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma on Wednesday.

The campaign which took place at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, the state capital was dubbed the “Renewed Hope 2023, Tested and Trusted.”

Thousands of APC supporters from the 27 local government areas in the state gathered at the stadium to listen to the party leaders as they hope to see the governor emerge victorious in November.

Speaking at the campaign, Shettima said that Uzodimma has done well in Imo State and therefore deserves to be reelected. He said that President Tinubu is 100 per cent behind the Imo Governor.

“Governor Hope Uzodinma has done exceedingly well in terms of infrastructural development and in terms of value addition to the state of Imo.

“We cannot afford to be complacent on the 11th of next month. We should all come out in full force and reelect. I want to reiterate that the president is 100 percent behind Governor Hope Uzodinma,” Shettima said.

READ ALSO: Certificate Controversy: Save Nigeria, Yourself Embarrassment, Obi Tells Tinubu

Ganduje, who was also present stated that Imo needs to reelect Uzodimma for continuity as bringing in a different person could stall development in the state.

“We need to elect the same governor. It is important because it has been our culture because when a new government comes, it abandons the works of the previous government. So, we are urging you in our own case, in your own case, we need continuity.

“Continuity will lead to consolidation, and consolidation will lead to sustainability. Sustainability will lead to progress, and progress will lead to prosperity, so we urge you to vote for your governor,” Ganduje said.

Also speaking during the campaign, Uzodimma said that he has rescued Imo State from infrastructural decay.

“I have no doubt in my mind that every living soul in Imo state who was here when we came in by January 2020, who is objective and honest will quickly tell anybody who cares to know that the Imo satte we met in 2020 is no longer the Imo State.

“A lot of improvement have been met in virtually all the sector of the economy. I will not be contradicted if I say that life has become more meaningful, we have rescued our state infractural decay we met on ground.

“We will have a new Imo state where equity, justice, and transparency will be the order of the day,” the governor said.

Supporters carried posters of their preferred candidates, including the governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Among the 14 APC governors present at the campaign are Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu among others.

Also, former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomole, and Former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorochas were present at the campaign.

The governorship election is set to take place on November 11, 2023 in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo States.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed that approximately 5.4 million voters have been registered ahead of the upcoming election in the three states.