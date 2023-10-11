Tinubu Condoles Reps Over Member’s Death

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday condoled with the leadership and members of the House of Representatives over the tragic death of Honourable Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga.

Danbuga, the lawmaker representing the Isa/Sabon Birni federal constituency of Sokoto State, died in the early hours of Wednesday following a brief illness and has since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

In a statement by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said that the lawmaker’s demise has created a void in his immediate family and robbed the people of his constituency of quality and uncompromising representation in the House of Representatives.

“I offer my condolences to his family and constituents, as well as the people and government of Sokoto State. I also condole with the presiding officers of the House of Representatives and the entire membership over the devastating loss of an eminent colleague,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.

“His victory at the polls was, in itself, a testimony that he was loved by his people. He earned their respect. I understand that he had been providing effective representation for his constituents in the House.”

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Danbuga and for divine comfort to his family.