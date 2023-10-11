Tinubu Has No Identity Problem, Needs No Reintroduction – APC Replies Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday took a jibe at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, saying he is seeking “cheap” media attention.

Earlier, Obi had in a press conference asked President Bola Tinubu to save Nigeria and himself from what he described as “protracted embarrassment and undue anxiety” over the controversy surrounding his certificate.

He was speaking in light of what has transpired recently where a US court ordered the Chicago State University (CSU) to release the President’s academic records at the request of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement on Wednesday, APC spokesperson, Felix Morka, said Nigerians who voted for the President know him and were not “groggy” during the polls.

Noting that Tinubu does not need a re-introduction, Morka said the President was elected lawfully.

“Unwilling to miss out in the orchestrated campaign of calumny against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his certificate from the Chicago State University, Obi jumped on the tailboard of Atiku’s bandwagon to satisfy his uncanny and insatiable thirst for cheap media attention, long after his Labour Party had dissociated itself from a bogus call to action by the former Vice-President,” the statement reads.

“In his drivel, Peter Obi demanded that the President reintroduce himself to Nigerians, as though the 8.9 million Nigerians who voted him last February were all groggy when they made their free democratic choice.

“Mr. Obi must know that President Tinubu does not need a re-introduction. He does not have any identity problem, except the one contrived by the Atikus and Peters of our political firmament.

“The 8.9 million Nigerians who voted him into office were, and remain, aware of his outstanding record and accomplishments as a defender of democracy, freedom, social and economic justice for over three decades.

“Nigerians know President Tinubu as a thoroughbred professional and former auditor and treasurer of Mobil Nigeria, now ExxonMobil.”