Tinubu Replaces NCC’s Danbatta, Appoints New Bosses For NIPOST, Three Others

President Bola Tinubu has sacked the Chief Executive Officers of three agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovations, and Digital Economy with immediate effect.
Those affected include the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta; the Nigerian Postal Service’s Sunday Adepoju; and Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited’s Tukur Funtua.
This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.
The new CEOs were listed as Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of NCC; Nkechi Egerton-Idehen as Managing Director of the NIGCOMSAT; and Tola Odeyemi as Postmaster General of NIPOST.
However, the duo of Kashifu Abdullahi and Dr Vincent Olatunji were reappointed as Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency and the National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, respectively.
Also approved for appointment is a new Special Adviser on Technology and Digital Economy, Idris Alubankudi.
See the full statement below:
PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS NEW LEADERSHIP ACROSS THE COMMUNICATIONS, INNOVATION, AND DIGITAL ECONOMY SECTORS
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new and returning Chief Executives to fresh terms in office across multiple agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy:
(1) EVC / CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) — Aminu Maida
(2) MD / CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) — Nkechi Egerton-Idehen
(3) DG / CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) — Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi
(4) National Commissioner / CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) — Dr. Vincent Olatunji
(5) Postmaster General / CEO, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) — Tola Odeyemi
Furthermore, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion, the President has approved the appointment of a new Special Adviser to the President.
Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy — Idris Alubankudi
By this directive of the President, the above-mentioned appointments take immediate effect.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
October 11, 2023