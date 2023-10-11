Tinubu Replaces NCC’s Danbatta, Appoints New Bosses For NIPOST, Three Others

President Bola Tinubu has sacked the Chief Executive Officers of three agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovations, and Digital Economy with immediate effect.

Those affected include the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta; the Nigerian Postal Service’s Sunday Adepoju; and Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited’s Tukur Funtua.

READ ALSO: CAN Condemns Israel-Palestine War, Calls For Dialogue

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The new CEOs were listed as Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of NCC; Nkechi Egerton-Idehen as Managing Director of the NIGCOMSAT; and Tola Odeyemi as Postmaster General of NIPOST.

However, the duo of Kashifu Abdullahi and Dr Vincent Olatunji were reappointed as Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency and the National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, respectively.

Also approved for appointment is a new Special Adviser on Technology and Digital Economy, Idris Alubankudi.

See the full statement below: