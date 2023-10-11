Tinubu Replaces NCC’s Danbatta With Maida, Makes Other appointments

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday removed the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Danbatta.

In a statement, the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Ajuri Ngelale, said the NCC boss was replaced with Aminu Maida.

The President also made sweeping changes that affected the Postmaster General of the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) and the CEO of Nigeria Communication Satellite Limited (NigComSat).

While Nkechi Egerton-Idehen was named as the MD/CEO of NIGCOMSAT to take over the reign from Tukur Mohammed Lawal, the President appointed Tola Odeyemi as the Postmaster General/CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to replace Sunday Adepoju.

See the full statement below: