Tinubu Replaces NCC’s Danbatta With Maida, Makes Other appointments

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday removed the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Danbatta.
In a statement, the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Ajuri Ngelale, said the NCC boss was replaced with Aminu Maida.
READ ALSO: CAN Condemns Israel-Palestine War, Calls For Dialogue
The President also made sweeping changes that affected the Postmaster General of the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) and the CEO of Nigeria Communication Satellite Limited (NigComSat).
While Nkechi Egerton-Idehen was named as the MD/CEO of NIGCOMSAT to take over the reign from Tukur Mohammed Lawal, the President appointed Tola Odeyemi as the Postmaster General/CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to replace Sunday Adepoju.
See the full statement below:
PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS NEW LEADERSHIP ACROSS THE COMMUNICATIONS, INNOVATION, AND DIGITAL ECONOMY SECTORS
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new and returning Chief Executives to fresh terms in office across multiple agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy:
(1) EVC / CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) — Aminu Maida
(2) MD / CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) — Nkechi Egerton-Idehen
(3) DG / CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) — Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi
(4) National Commissioner / CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) — Dr. Vincent Olatunji
(5) Postmaster General / CEO, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) — Tola Odeyemi
Furthermore, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion, the President has approved the appointment of a new Special Adviser to the President.
Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy — Idris Alubankudi
By this directive of the President, the above-mentioned appointments take immediate effect.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
October 11, 2023